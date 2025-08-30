Chelsea beat Fulham in controversial derby

Chelsea 2 Joao Pedro (45’+9)

Fernandez (pen, 56′) Fulham 0



Joao Pedro’s header and Enzo Fernandez’s penalty gave Chelsea victory in a controversial derby at Stamford Bridge.

It was controversial because Fulham had what seemed a perfectly good goal disallowed in the first half.

Youngster Josh King fired into the net following a swift Whites counter-attack but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for an apparent foul by Rodrigo Muniz on Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up.

Worse followed for Fulham in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time, when Fernandez’s corner was nodded in by Joao Pedro.

Fernandez doubled the Blues’ lead early in the second half, blasting home from the spot after Ryan Sessegnon handled Chalobah’s shot – another decision made following a VAR check.

Joao Pedro prevented a late Fulham goal by clearing Joachim Andersen’s close-range header off the line.

The win maintained Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season but, on a much less positive note for them, summer signing Liam Delap went off in the second half with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao (Gittens 67), Joao Pedro, Neto (James 81); Delap (George 14) (Santos 81)

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Fofana, Hato, Essugo,

Fulham: Leno, Castagne (Wilson 60), Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon (Robinson 67), Berge, Lukic, King (Smith Rowe 67), Iwobi (Traore 84), Muniz (Jimenez 60)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney