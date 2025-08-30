Chelsea scrap Jackson move after Delap suffers injury

Chelsea have pulled the plug on Nicolas Jackson’s proposed move to Bayern Munich after Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury against Fulham.

Summer signing Delap went off during the first half at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues won 2-0.

And with the striker facing a spell on the sidelines, the deal for Jackson to join Bayern has been scrapped.

Jackson was set to join the German club on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

Delap’s injury is a major blow as he had made a promising start following his move from Ipswich.

“The injury doesn’t look good. He was full speed, hamstring. It requires weeks,” said Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

“When you have two strikers, it’s enough. When one is injured, it is probably not enough. We will see what we are going to do.”

Chelsea’s controversial win continued their unbeaten start to the season.

It was controversial because Fulham had what seemed a perfectly good goal disallowed in the first half.

Youngster Josh King fired into the net following a swift Whites counter-attack but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for an apparent foul by Rodrigo Muniz on Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up.

Worse followed for Fulham in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time, when Fernandez’s corner was nodded in by Joao Pedro.

“I’m very happy. Three games, seven points, it’s important,” Maresca said.