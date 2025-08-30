Silva furious after Fulham’s controversial derby defeat

Marco Silva was furious after Fulham’s 2-0 defeat against Chelsea – a game full of VAR controversy.

Josh King appeared to have given Fulham the lead after 21 minutes, but after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a foul by Rodrigo Muniz on Trevor Chalobah in the build-up.

Worse followed for Fulham in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time, when Enzo Fernandez’s corner was nodded in by Joao Pedro.

Whites boss Silva said: “I’m not in the best mood to (speak).

“Unbelievably, the goal was disallowed. Eight minutes of extra time and after the second corner, it’s already nine minutes of extra time.

“I saw all the eight minutes of the extra time – the game didn’t stop one time, no stops, the referee didn’t stop the game and I don’t understand why (so much time was added).”

Following another VAR check, Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the second half, after Ryan Sessegnon had handballed the ball in the box. Fernandez scored with the spot-kick.

It was another decision that baffled Silva.

He said: “My players were laughing because they were with the referee, seeing the same images from the referee.

“Stamp on Alex Iwobi, handball from João Pedro, a push. It’s probably not a handball, but the ball touched in his hand, but I understand.

“They saw the penalty after three moments that at least they have to see two falls for us.

“And it’s the same VAR that in the first half they found something unbelievable, like almost a stamp from Rodrigo.”