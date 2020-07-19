Frank Lampard savoured Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final triumph against Manchester United and is determined to go on and win the trophy.

Chelsea won 3-1 in a surprisingly one-sided game at Wembley, where they will return to face Arsenal in the final.

Blues boss Lampard is within sight of a Champions League place and silverware in his first season at the helm.

He said: “It’s a great achievement for us to get there.







“To win a semi is a great thing. To win a final is the thing. It was a step towards the final. We want to try and win that final.

“We have to focus on the three finals domestically that we have – two league games and then Arsenal in the FA Cup final, which is huge for us.

“We are progressing. We are getting better. There are going to be some bumps but today was a performance of huge character, personality, work ethic and quality.”

Lampard praised several of his side, including Olivier Giroud, saying that the veteran striker “sets an amazing example” to younger players.

Giroud, who scored Chelsea’s first goal, is set to face his former club in the final.







