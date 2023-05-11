Chelsea defender Sterling set for Rangers move

Dujon Sterling is set to leave Chelsea and join Scottish side Rangers.

The right-back, 23, has been on Chelsea’s books for 15 years and his contract expires this summer.

He is set to link up with Rangers boss Michael Beale, who previously worked as a youth coach at Chelsea and was last year close to signing him on loan for QPR.







Sterling was in line for a move to Loftus Road after QPR failed with an attempt to sign Danny McNamara from Millwall.

However, when Ethan Laird saw an expected loan move to Watford from Manchester United fall through, Beale signed him instead.

This time Beale is set to snap up Sterling, who has completed a season on loan at Stoke and has previously been on loan at Blackpool, Wigan and Coventry.







