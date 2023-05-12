Lampard insists Chelsea will still attract top players

Frank Lampard is convinced Chelsea will still be able to attract top players despite their woes this season.

The Blues have endured a miserable campaign and face missing out on European football next term.

That has led to speculation that they might also miss out on transfer targets this summer.







But interim boss Lampard said: “Absolutely, I would sign for Chelsea.

“There are a lot of great things about this club. ‘Form is temporary, quality is permanent’ is a good saying.

“I see fantastic intentions to take this club forward. A lot of big clubs go through this process and, the more successful you’ve been, the more headlines it gets when you come to that moment.

“I would come here because it’s an incredible club.”

Lampard enjoyed trophy-laden years as a Chelsea player and became the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

And he believes there are similarities between now and when he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2001.

“Sometimes it’s nice to be part of the process that takes a club where you want to go. I think that’s an enticing thing as well,” he said.

“I signed when we were a top-six or top-eight team and little did I know that I’d come out of it with trophies and medals all over the place.

"This is a huge football club. No matter what happens in the next six months or two or three years, this will always be a successful football club – I absolutely believe that."








