Kovacic, Zakaria and Fofana back in Chelsea squad

Mateo Kovacic is back in the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg away to Borussia Dortmund, as are Denis Zakaria and Wesley Fofana.

All three have travelled to Germany, although they are not yet ready to play a full 90 minutes following their respective injuries.

“They are in the squad and here with us, so that’s a real positive for us,” boss Graham Potter said at a news conference in Dortmund on the eve of the match.









“They are all getting closer to minutes and the challenge for us now is to build them up.

“It’s really good for us that Wesley, Denis and Mateo are back with the group.”

Raheem Sterling, who suffered an injury setback against West Ham, did not train on Tuesday and is not part of the squad.







