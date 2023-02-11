Silva signs new one-year Chelsea contract

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Brazilian’s deal was due to expire at the end of the season but Silva, 38, is now under contract until 2024.

Signed from Paris St-Germain in 2020, Silva helped the Blues win the Champions League in his first full season at Chelsea and has made 106 appearances for the club.







“It is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea,” said Silva.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth.”







