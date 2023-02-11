Chelsea denied by Emerson’s Hammers equaliser

West Ham 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea had to settle for a draw at the London Stadium, where Emerson Palmieri’s goal against his former club earned West Ham a point.

Joao Felix had a goal disallowed before opening the scoring with a volley after being set up by fellow recent new signing Enzo Fernandez.

Kai Havertz thought he had doubled the lead only for Chelsea’s celebrations to be cut short by another offside flag.

And the Hammers levelled against the run of play in the 28th minute courtesy of Emerson’s first Premier League goal.

Emerson netted at the far post after Vladimir Coufal’s cross had been flicked on by Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham thought they had scored a late winner when substitute Tomas Soucek netted from close range, but VAR established he was offside – and again a goal was disallowed.

The result increased the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter, whose side have now won just one of their past seven league matches.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella (Chilwell 67), Loftus-Cheek (Gallagher 79),

Fernandez, Madueke (Mount 68), Joao Felix, Mudryk (Ziyech 67), Havertz.







