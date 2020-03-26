Players’ contracts likely to be extended

Fifa look likely to recommend that players’ contracts are extended until the end of the delayed domestic seasons.

Premier League and English Football League matches have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.





Clubs are keen for the season to be resumed – even if that means the campaign goes beyond the end of June, when the contracts of many players are due to expire.

Reuters reports that an internal Fifa document recommends that players’ contracts are extended until whenever seasons end.

The document is to be discussed by members of Fifa’s coronavirus working group.

All four west London clubs are potentially affected by the uncertainty over players’ contracts.

Willian was recently allowed to return to his native Brazil to be with his family, having previously indicated that he would be willing to play on beyond the end of his contract if the season is extended.

His Chelsea team-mates Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero are also coming towards the end of their contracts.

Meanwhile, Dennis Odoi and Neeskens Kebano are among Fulham’s soon-to-be out-of-contract players, while Brentford’s include Henrik Dalsgaard and Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Defenders Grant Hall and Angel Rangel are approaching the end of their deals at QPR, who hold options to extend the contracts of Geoff Cameron and Marc Pugh by a further 12 months.







