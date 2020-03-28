Chelsea to consider stadium options ‘should economic conditions improve’

Chelsea say they will consider options for a new stadium “should economic conditions improve.”

The club have issued a statement ahead of planning permission expiring for the proposed redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.





Hammersmith & Fulham Council granted planning permission in 2017, paving the way for buildings around the Bridge to be knocked down.

However, no buildings have been demolished and it has been clear for some time that the project has been on hold.

The club’s statement read: “Chelsea Football Club acknowledges that the planning permission we obtained for a new stadium expires on 31st March 2020.

“We are grateful to all our fans and stakeholders, especially Hammersmith & Fulham Council, for their patience and understanding in the matter.

“We will continue to consider our options for a new stadium, should economic conditions improve.”

Pedro on coronavirus crisis

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Pedro has spoken to the club’s website about the coronavirus crisis in his native Spain, where deaths from the virus have risen sharply.

“It’s a very delicate, complex situation,’ he said.

“A critical situation because there have been lots of cases of infection, especially in Madrid and Catalonia, which are probably the most affected regions, but now it has spread across the country.

“They are in total lockdown in their houses so they are living through a crisis situation. It’s also an economic crisis, of course, but at the moment that is secondary.

“The most important thing is that people stay at home with their family.

“The police and army are on the streets and the situation is maybe more controlled than here in the UK but we are living in a situation of chaos and crisis because of this pandemic.”







