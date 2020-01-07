Aston Villa want Giroud and sign Drinkwater on loan



Aston Villa have signed Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season and have made an approach for Olivier Giroud.

Giroud is expected to leave Chelsea during this month’s transfer window but would prefer to join Inter Milan, who have expressed an interest in the French striker.

He therefore seems unlikely to join Villa but the Midlands club have completed a deal for Drinkwater.

The midfielder, 29, recently completed an unsuccessful loan spell at Burnley.

He has failed to make an impact at Chelsea since a £40m move from Leicester and is not in Blues boss Frank Lampard’s plans.

Villa boss Dean Smith has moved to bring in Drinkwater after John McGinn was sidelined by a fractured ankle.







