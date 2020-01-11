Chelsea v Burnley player ratings
Callum Hudson-Odoi’s first Premier League goal capped a resounding win for Chelsea. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 victory over Burnley.
Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6
Burnley did not create much for him to deal with but a decent outstretched save kept out Dwight McNeil’s first-half free-kick.
Reece James: 8
Started for the third straight game and was excellent, supplying the deep cross for Tammy Abraham’s headed goal. Also threatened with two first-half shots and was a constant danger.
Antonio Rudiger: 6
Created plenty of danger in the air at the opposite end of the pitch but a slack touch almost gave Chris Wood an early chance to put Burnley ahead.
Andreas Christiansen: 6
Brought in for his first start in a month and coped well with the threat and size of Wood, who was kept relatively quiet. Headed a chance over the bar with five minutes left.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 6
Had a good battle with Aaron Lennon on Burnley’s right wing and for the most part kept him at bay while supporting Chelsea attacks.
Jorginho: 8
Dictated Chelsea’s tempo in their build-up and calmly stroked home the penalty that gave his side an early 1-0 lead.
Ross Barkley: 7
Cleared off the line in an very good first-half showing and was effective right to the end.
Mason Mount: 6
Linked play well but had a fairly unremarkable game until he fashioned a great chance for Abraham in the second half.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7
Gambled at the far post to poke in Azpilicueta’s cross to make it 3-0. Generally lively.
Willian: 8
A constant threat as usual, and his cleverness won the penalty when he drew Matt Lowton into a sliding table in the box.
Tammy Abraham: 7
Beat Ben Mee in the air to bag the second goal. Should have headed in a second with 20 minutes left, though.