Hudson-Odoi’s first league goal caps resounding Chelsea win

Chelsea 3 Burnley 0

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s first Premier League goal capped a resounding win for Chelsea.

Jorginho’s penalty and Tammy Abraham’s header put them in control before the interval at Stamford Bridge, where Hudson-Odoi netted soon after the restart.

Jorginho calmly tucked away his 27th-minute spot-kick after Willian had been brought down by Matt Lowton.



Earlier, Burnley had a goal disallowed for offside after Ben Mee’s header back across goal had been touched in by Jeff Hendrick.

Burnley threatened after the opening goal and went close to equalising.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out Dwight McNeil’s free-kick and Mee’s far-post header from the subsequent corner was cleared off the line by Ross Barkley.

Having had a lucky escape, the Blues extended their lead seven minutes before half-time courtesy of a fine leap by Abraham and an error by Nick Pope.

Reece James exchanged passes with Hudson-Odoi and sent in a cross towards Abraham, whose header down bounced up off the ground and squirmed through the hands of keeper Pope.

Hudson-Odoi added the third early in the second half by nudging home Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross at the far post.

Abraham should have added a fourth but was unable to hit the target when found by Mason Mount’s cross.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Mount, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Subs not used: Caballero, Pedro, Zouma, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Tomori, Emerson.

