Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea were beaten in injury time at Newcastle despite dominating. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the agonising 1-0 reverse at St James’ Park.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

He was beaten from a couple of yards in the game’s telling moment but could not be blamed and was otherwise a virtual spectator.





Reece James: 8

An exceptional performance by James, who showed just why the Blues were so eager for him to sign a long-term contract. He defended well and was Chelsea’s most consistently impressive attacker, despite starting at right-back.

Antonio Rudiger: 5

Rudiger had several shaky moments when he surrendered possession in troubling situations and will be upset by the manner of the winning goal.

Andreas Christensen: 7

The Dane was assured throughout, retaining possession, reading the game beautifully and never looking flustered at the back.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

He looked far better defensively than in attack and was too often guilty of slowing down the play.

Jorginho: 6

Had plenty of the ball because of Newcastle’s lack of ambition and desperately tried to get forward. He rarely wasted possession and was involved in most of the best attacking moments.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Looked to be getting back to his best in a display that steadily improved. The Frenchman won possession effectively and was a regular presence in attack.

Mason Mount: 6

He was inventive and positive in the most advanced midfield role, wriggling free in dangerous areas on a couple of occasions and taking up some intelligent positions without seeing the ball. But ultimately Newcastle’s packed defence and limited ambition restricted his impact.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Lively and played as though his confidence has been restored by his recent display against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Willian: 6

He remained a threat throughout but missed the best Chelsea chance when he scuffed a shot wide.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Abraham once again showed he has come on leaps and bounds with his hold-up play and awareness. He blasted a long-range effort over the bar, got his feet in a tangle when presented with a good second-half opening and was unlucky to see a late effort cleared off the line.

Ross Barkley: 6

Brought on for the final quarter of the match, Barkley had a positive influence but could not unlock a crowded home defence.

Emerson: 7

An impressive late cameo from Emerson, who brought balance, energy and attacking purpose to the left side.

Michy Batshuayi: 6

He had very little time to make an impact – and didn’t.







