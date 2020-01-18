Chelsea beaten in injury time despite dominating Newcastle

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea were beaten by a 94th-minute goal despite dominating at St James’ Park.

The Blues failed to deal with a delightful inswinging free-kick into the box by Allan Saint-Maximin and Isaac Hayden headed home from six yards.





Frank Lampard’s side will rue their inability to take their chances having controlled the match throughout.

Willian wasted the best opening, but he dragged a second-half shot wide following a slick counter-attack after the break.

Newcastle rarely threatened although Joelinton hit the bar before the break with a powerful header from Jonjo Shelvey’s free-kick.

But apart from the occasional set-piece or breakaway, the hosts showed very little ambition and were happy to relinquish control in midfield.

The Blues had numerous promising situations with Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi providing the main threat in combination on the right flank.

One sumptuous James pass set N’Golo Kante through but the Frenchman was denied by the legs of keeper Martin Dubravka.

But the closest either side came to a goal was when Joelinton’s close-range attempt beat Kepa only to crash back off the bar.

Chelsea became increasingly dangerous in the second half.

And after Willian shot wide, Abraham had an effort cleared off the line by Matt Ritchie and substitute Emerson sent a rasping 25-yard effort just wide.

However, the Blues were unconvincing dealing with set-pieces and Hayden stole victory in the final minute of time added on when a corner was only half cleared.

Chelsea: Kepa, James [Emerson 75], Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; [Barkley 68] Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham [Batshuayi 80].

Subs not used: Caballero, Pedro, Zouma, Kovacic.







