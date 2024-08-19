Gallagher to complete move as Felix returns to Chelsea

Conor Gallagher is set to complete his move to Atletico Madrid – and a deal has been agreed for Joao Felix to return to Chelsea from the Spanish club.

Gallagher’s transfer was held up by Chelsea’s talks to sign striker Samu Omorodion from Atletico ending without an agreement.

Instead, Portugal international Felix, 24, is heading back to Stamford Bridge, where he had a spell on loan last season, making 20 appearances for the Blues and scoring four goals.

He will undergo a medical and is expected to sign a six-year contract.

Gallagher has been training away from the rest of the Chelsea squad while his future is being resolved.

Head coach Enzo Maresca explained last week: “Gallagher is back and he is training. He is doing some medical tests and training separately.

“He is also trying to find a solution with the club, so we will see what happens.

“Unfortunately these things happen every summer. All clubs have problems but hopefully for him this situation will finish where the player and the clubs will be happy.”

Gallagher has been with Chelsea since the age of six and captained the side last season.

He has made 72 Premier League appearances for the club and featured for England in this summer’s European Championship.

But there have been doubts over his future at the club for some time – he is in the final year of his contract and is one of a number of players Chelsea have been open to selling in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules.







