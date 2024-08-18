Chelsea v Man City player ratings

Mateo Kovacic scored against his former club as Manchester City won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Enzo Maresca’s first match as boss. Here’s how we rated each Chelsea player.









Robert Sanchez: 5

Unconvincing at times, not least when failing to keep out Kovacic’s strike. He should have stopped it.

Malo Gusto: 5

A decent attacking outlet on the right but was caused major problems by Jeremy Doku and also gave the ball away several times.

Wesley Fofana: 5

Seemed to lack sharpness, having been injured for much of last season, and was caught out in the build-up to both goals.

Levi Colwill: 5

Also struggled as City’s attackers put Chelsea on the back foot from the start.

Marc Cucurella: 7

Did quite well against Doku, who then switched wings and had much more success up against Gusto.

Romeo Lavia: 6

Will be hoping to establish himself after an injury-hit first season at Chelsea. This was a steady start. He was composed on the ball and the most effective of the Blues’ midfielders – although that’s not saying much.

Moises Caicedo: 5

Off the pace – and frankly looked out of his depth – against City’s slick midfield, who played around him with embarrassing ease, including when Kovacic glided past him to score the second goal.

Christopher Nkunku: 5

Deployed on the left, where he offered little before being taken off in the second half.

Enzo Fernandez: 5

Was captain and, just surprisingly, deployed in an attacking role. Looked totally lost there and offered nothing of note.

Cole Palmer: 6

Bright in spells but City handled him well.

Nicolas Jackson: 5

Missed a very decent chance and was daft to stray offside when he had a goal disallowed. Very disappointing overall.

Pedro Neto: 6

Showed some nice touches without really getting into the game after coming on.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 6

Also didn’t make much of an impact after his introduction.

Marc Guiu: 6

Barely involved after replacing Jackson.

