Chelsea v Man City player ratings
Mateo Kovacic scored against his former club as Manchester City won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Enzo Maresca’s first match as boss. Here’s how we rated each Chelsea player.
Robert Sanchez: 5
Unconvincing at times, not least when failing to keep out Kovacic’s strike. He should have stopped it.
Malo Gusto: 5
A decent attacking outlet on the right but was caused major problems by Jeremy Doku and also gave the ball away several times.
Wesley Fofana: 5
Seemed to lack sharpness, having been injured for much of last season, and was caught out in the build-up to both goals.
Levi Colwill: 5
Also struggled as City’s attackers put Chelsea on the back foot from the start.
Marc Cucurella: 7
Did quite well against Doku, who then switched wings and had much more success up against Gusto.
Romeo Lavia: 6
Will be hoping to establish himself after an injury-hit first season at Chelsea. This was a steady start. He was composed on the ball and the most effective of the Blues’ midfielders – although that’s not saying much.
Moises Caicedo: 5
Off the pace – and frankly looked out of his depth – against City’s slick midfield, who played around him with embarrassing ease, including when Kovacic glided past him to score the second goal.
Christopher Nkunku: 5
Deployed on the left, where he offered little before being taken off in the second half.
Enzo Fernandez: 5
Was captain and, just surprisingly, deployed in an attacking role. Looked totally lost there and offered nothing of note.
Cole Palmer: 6
Bright in spells but City handled him well.
Nicolas Jackson: 5
Missed a very decent chance and was daft to stray offside when he had a goal disallowed. Very disappointing overall.
Pedro Neto: 6
Showed some nice touches without really getting into the game after coming on.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 6
Also didn’t make much of an impact after his introduction.
Marc Guiu: 6
Barely involved after replacing Jackson.