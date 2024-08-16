Gallagher back with Chelsea and ‘trying to find solution’

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Conor Gallagher has returned to Chelsea after a hold-up to the midfielder completing a move to Atletico Madrid.

The transfer was expected to be finalised this week but it has not gone through, seemingly because of the collapse of an agreement that Atletico striker Samu Omorodion would move in the opposite direction.

Gallagher has been training away from the rest of the squad and will not be involved in Sunday’s game against Manchester City.







Head coach Maresca explained: “Gallagher is back and he is training. He is dong some medical tests and training separately – he won’t be involved in this game.

“He is also trying to find a solution with the club, so we will see what happens.

“Unfortunately these things happen every summer. All clubs have problems but hopefully for him this situation will finish where the player and the clubs will be happy.”

Chelsea face a tough assignment against the champions in Maresca’s first Premier League match as Blues boss, but he insists he has been encouraged by what he has seen during pre-season.

He said: “A good start is always important but I am quite confident and relaxed in terms of that because with time I can see the team improving. That is the only thing I can control.

“We have been doing well since day one and improving things. It is too early to see the team in the way I want to see, but I am happy with the process and they are where they are in my expectations. Day after day and game after game they are improving.”







