Fulham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea edged a tense west London derby against 10-man Fulham thanks to Mason Mount’s second-half strike. Here’s how we rated the players.









Fulham

Alphonse Areola: 7

Followed up his fantastic display at Tottenham with another string of fine saves, tipping an early curler wide from France team-mate Olivier Giroud and parrying an Antonio Rudiger header to keep Fulham in it. But was at fault for thw goal, palming Ben Chilwell’s cross straight to Mount.

Kenny Tete: 8

A fine performance from the Dutchman as he works his way back from injury. Linked up well with Bobby Decordova-Reid and kept Christian Pulisic quiet down the right, sliding in for a superb recovery tackle as Chelsea were looking to break in the first half. Finished the game with six tackles – the most of anyone on the pitch.

Ola Aina: 6

Shifted over to left-back following Antonee Robinson’s dismissal and sent a long-range shot over the bar as the Whites countered. Often dealt well with cross-field aerial balls when Chelsea switched play.

Joachim Andersen: 7

Man-marked Olivier Giroud effectively in the first half and ended up tying with partner Tosin Adarabioyo with a match-high nine clearances.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7

Nullified the threat of the visitors’ frontmen impressively alongside Andersen, especially when Frank Lampard loaded his attack with Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner.

Antonee Robinson: 5

Sent off for recklessly flying into a tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta, whom he largely had the better of throughout the first half, to give Fulham an even tougher battle in the second.

Harrison Reed: 7

Provided excellent cover in front of the defence, sweeping up with key interceptions and blocks. Looked to have shaken off a knock picked up in the second half.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa: 6

Started slowly but stepped up as Fulham battled against numerous waves of Chelsea attacks, holding onto the ball well when they recovered possession.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 8

Tracked back tirelessly and provided cover against Chilwell’s deliveries – particularly in the second half, when he slotted in to his versatile wing-back role on the right. Was harshly booked for a challenge in which looked to have timed perfectly.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 6

Scuffed a brilliant opportunity after a free-flowing team move towards the end of the first period, but pressed well throughout. Struggled against Antonio Rudiger when the home side went down to 10 men, with him looking even more isolated.

Ademola Lookman: 6

Put in his usual shift, keeping the Blues defenders on their toes in retreat, though he saw less of the action after the restart as Fulham had to stand firm.

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy: 6

It was as quiet an evening as Mendy is ever likely to have in the Premier League. He didn’t have a shot to save that was worth a mention but still almost conceded a goal when he needlessly came out to try to help his defence in he second-half and had to be rescued by Thiago Silva,

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Solid defensively but unable to produce sufficient quality or thrust in attack despite seeing plenty of the ball in good areas.

Thiago Silva: 7

The defensive leader once again, he organised with typical authority and made sure Mendy’s blunder didn’t lead to a goal by getting back to make a crucial block.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Rudiger was steady throughout, showing good pace, being economical in possession and almost scoring with a first-half header.

Ben Chilwell: 7

The England left-back became more involved in attack as the game progressed and played a vital role in Mount’s winner.

Jorginho: 5

He used the ball well enough and tried to inject tempo going forward but his lack of pace when Fulham countered left the team exposed on a couple of occasions when it was 11 v 11 and he was replaced with Chelsea needing more creativity in attack..

Mateo Kovacic: 7

The Croatian struggled to make much of an impact in a disjointed midfield in the the first half but remained busy and was increasingly effective against 10 men.

Mason Mount: 8

He continues to play like a senior pro, combining tenacity and aggression with his deft touch and ability on the ball – and of course he scored a timely winner.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Ziyech was constantly Chelsea’s most likely source of a goal with his vision and left-foot delivery from the right. His quality almost set up a goal on several occasions

Christian Pulisic: 7

Another frustrating match for the American winger despite commendable work-rate and plenty of confident running. He was crowded out by a packed defence before the interval and rarely got the break of the ball when there was more space in the second half.

Olivier Giroud: 6

Giroud’s influence was more more marked against 11 men when he showed a couple of neat touches around the box, but the home side’s deep-lying defence meant he didn’t have much chance to shine in front of goal.

Tammy Abraham: 7

Given just under 30 minutes, Abraham played like a man with a point to prove and lifted the team with his energy and threat in behind. But he missed a good chance with a weak header.

Timo Werner: 5

The German failed to make the most of three promising situations after coming on, notably when he made a mess of a one-on-one in injury-time after a fine run and one-two from deep in his own half.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

He was desperately unlucky not to start and was excellent after coming on in the latter stages, playing his part in the only goal and looking lively in attack and determined in his defensive work.







