Chelsea misfit Drinkwater completes loan move



Danny Drinkwater has joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder has been out of the first-team picture for some time at Chelsea and has not played for the club since coming on as a substitute in the 2018 Community Shield.







Clubs in several countries were recently made aware of his availability, with the Blues keen to remove him from their wage bill.

Kasimpasa made it clear they were interested – and the deal was finalised on Monday morning.







