Mount’s goal gives Chelsea victory over 10-man Fulham

Fulham 0 Chelsea 1 78' Mount

Mason Mount’s goal gave Chelsea victory over 10-man Fulham in the west London derby.

Mount fired home after Ben Chilwell’s 78th-minute cross was palmed straight to the midfielder by keeper Alphonse Areola.







Fulham battled hard but their task was made tougher by Antonee Robinson being sent off shortly before half-time. The left-back was red-carded for a rash challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea had dominated and went close to scoring when Mount fired against the bar, although Fulham were enjoying a decent spell prior to the sending-off and Ivan Cavaleiro missed a great chance to put them ahead when he shot woefully over after being teed up by Kenny Tete.

The Blues struggled to create clear-cut chances in the second half despite their numerical advantage.

But their persistence eventually paid off and Mount’s goal – his second in as many games and third of the season – lifted Frank Lampard’s side to seventh in the table.

Fulham, who had drawn their previous five league matches, remain third from bottom.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Aina (Bryan 83), Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Dercordova-Reid (Kamara 83), Lookman, Cavaleiro (Onomah 79).

Subs not used: Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Kebano, Ream.

Chelsea: Fulham: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho (Abraham 65), Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi 75), Pulisic, Giroud (Werner 75).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson.







