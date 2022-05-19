Chelsea v Leicester player ratings

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge to all but secure third spot in the Premier League table. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Edouard Mendy: 6

A spectator for much of the game with Leicester offering little in attack after taking the lead through James Maddison’s excellent strike, which the Senegalese keeper had little chance in stopping.







Reece James: 8

Excellent performance once again from the England international. A threat going forward all night and set up the equaliser for Marcos Alonso with a majestic cross into the box. Moved into midfield for the final 15 minutes and looked good there too.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Another very solid display from a player who looks like becoming a mainstay of the Chelsea defence for the next few years.

Thiago Silva: 6

Bypassed a bit too easily by Maddison for Leicester’s opener but recovered well in a second half that was dominated by the home side.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Probably a touch fortunate to stay on the pitch after a reckless, two-footed challenge on Wesley Fofana that saw him pick up a yellow card. Committed as always in both boxes and will leave a sizeable hole in the Chelsea side when he moves to Real Madrid in the summer.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Outpaced by Timothy Castagne in the build-up to Maddison’s goal but atoned for that with a superb volley from a tight angle to level the score.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

A lively presence down the Chelsea left, went close early with a shot that went just wide and enjoyed a great battle throughout with outstanding Fofana. Never stopped running in what was a great shift from the Moroccan.

N’Golo Kante: 7

A typically efficient display against his former club. Used the ball well but tired in the second half and replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Jorginho: 6

A quiet performance from the Italian, who did a lot of good work off the ball but didn’t really stamp his authority on the game.

Christian Pulisic: 5

Another underwhelming performance from the misfiring American, who continued from where he left off at Wembley in the FA Cup final by squandering a glorious opportunity from inside the six-yard box when teed up by Romelu Lukaku. Withdrawn shortly after.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Linked up play well but should have done better with a chance put on a plate for him by Kante, only to hesitate when bearing down on goal and was tackled by Daniel Amartey. Missed a free header that he really should have got on target from a James cross.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Made a couple of eye-catching forays forward after replacing Kante but was unable to unlock a well organised Leicester defence.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Delivered one good cross late in the game that was headed just over by Chalobah.







