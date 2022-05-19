Alonso scores as Chelsea draw with Leicester

Chelsea 1 Leicester 1 4' Maddison 34' Alonso

Marcos Alonso scored as Chelsea drew their penultimate match of the season.

James Maddison gave Leicester an early lead with a lovely strike after four minutes.

The Foxes playmaker moved away from Thiago Silva and curled his shot beyond keeper Edouard Mendy.







Alonso equalised by volleying home Reece James’ superb cross-field ball.

Christian Pulisic made a total mess of a great chance to put Chelsea ahead in the second half, slicing wide of the target from eight yards out after being teed up by Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku himself missed a decent chance when he headed Hakim Ziyech’s cross wide.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante (Loftus-Cheek 72), Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic (Azpilicueta 72), Lukaku (Havertz 82).

Subs not used: Kepa, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Kenedy, Sarr.







