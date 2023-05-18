Chelsea Women duo Eriksson and Harder to leave

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson and forward Pernille Harder will leave the club when their contracts expires at the end of the season.

Eriksson, 29, (pictured above) has enjoyed six trophy-laden years with the Blues, who are top of the Women’s Super League table with two matches of the campaign remaining as they case a fourth straight title.

Harder, 30, has been a standout performer during almost three years at the club.

Manager Emma Hayes said: “There are not enough words to describe the impact Magda has had, not just on this football club but on me.

“She has been a wonderful leader, someone who has helped drive the team and it’s standards to the levels that we’re at.

“Chelsea will always be her club, it will always be her home. She will forever remain a legend of this football club. She goes with my blessing and I wish her the best for her future.

“Pernille is one of the best attacking players in the world and you see all of them qualities day in, day out. She has always been so driven to succeed, to get to the top and to help the team win trophies.

“Although she’s been missed with injury this season, we’ve seen especially in the last few games what qualities she has. I want to place on record my thanks for her brilliant contributions to the team’s success the past few years and I wish her the best for the future.”







