Chelsea go top of WSL by thrashing West Ham

Chelsea returned to the top of the Women’s Super League with a thumping 4-0 win at West Ham.

The victory put Emma Hayes’ side, who recently won the Women’s FA Cup, two points clear of second-placed Manchester United with two matches left – and within sight of a fourth successive league title.

Niamh Charles, Pernille Harder, Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert scored in a one-sided game.

Chelsea will be crowned champions this weekend if they beat Arsenal and United lose against rivals Manchester City.







