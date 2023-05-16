Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Nusken

Chelsea Women have signed midfielder Sjoeke Nusken from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year contract and will officially join the Blues at the end of the German season.







“I’m very excited and happy to be at Chelsea and I’m looking forward to next season,” said Nusken, who has played 15 times for Germany.

“It’s a big club with such good players and I hope to improve my football skills.”

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said: “Sjoeke is a fantastic young midfield player whose ability to play the ball deep into the opponent’s half is not her only standout strength, there is everything from her interceptions, her reading of the game and her overall presence.

“She’s dynamic, she’s good aerially and she’s going to be a fantastic signing for this club.”







