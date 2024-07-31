Chelsea agree deal to sell Gallagher to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of £30m with Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher to join the Spanish side.

It follows talks between the two clubs – and Chelsea being unable to agree a new deal with the 24-year-old England international.

Gallagher’s contract is due to expire next year and the Blues have decided to accept an offer from Atletico.







Tottenham have also expressed an interest in him but have so far not made a concrete offer.

Gallagher has been with Chelsea since the age of six and captained the side last season.

He has made 72 Premier League appearances for the club and featured for England in this summer’s European Championship.







