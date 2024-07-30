Chelsea take no action against Fernandez for derogatory song

Chelsea will take no action against Enzo Fernandez for singing a derogatory song about France’s black players.

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca says his team-mates have accepted an apology from him.

Fernandez appeared in a video singing the song along with fellow members of the Argentina squad.

“To be honest, we all feel very comfortable and good. Enzo Fernandez is back; he had a chat with us and he just clarified that there was not any bad intention,” Maresca said.

“The meeting was between me, Enzo and some of the other players. Wes [Fofana] was there, to clarify the situation. There is no mystery behind it – we all make mistakes and sometimes have to apologise. Enzo apologised four or five times. The lads already accepted it.

“Since yesterday’s session and last night, everything was like before. They were all together, speaking and laughing – a normal situation. It was exactly what I expected as I know there is not any bad intention and they are all good people.”

Fernandez’s Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana, a France international, posted an image of the video on Instagram shortly after it appeared, describing it as “uninhibited racism”.

Fernandez, signed by Chelsea for a British record £107m in 2023, apologised, saying he is “truly sorry” for the video he posted as Argentina celebrated winning the Copa America.

“The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words,” said Fernandez.

“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

“That video, that moments, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.”







