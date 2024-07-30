Chelsea complete signing of keeper Jorgensen

Chelsea have completed the signing of Denmark international goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and are finalising the signing of defender Aaron Anselmino.

Jorgensen (pictured) has been bought from Spanish club Villarreal for around £21m.







He has signed a seven-year contract and has joined the Blues squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The 22-year-old’s arrival could lead to Djordje Petrovic moving elsewhere.

Petrovic filled in when Robert Sanchez was injured last season but does not appear to be in new boss Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Jorgensen said: “This move is a dream come true. I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I can’t wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new team-mates.”

Meanwhile, the highly-rated Anselmino, 19, is being bought from Boca Juniors up in a deal worth up to £15m and will then be loaned back to the Argentine club.

He is expected to also sign a seven-year contract.







