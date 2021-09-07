Christensen looks set to sign new Chelsea contract

Andreas Christensen has indicated that he is on course to sign a new contract at Chelsea.

The Denmark defender’s current deal expires next year but he is expected to commit his future to the club.

Contract talks have been progressing well and Christensen, 25, has made it clear he wants his long-term future to be at Stamford Bridge.







“I cannot say too much, but I think it looks good,” Danish media have quoted him as saying.

“I am very happy to be at this club and feel Chelsea are the right place to be in England.”

Christensen struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular before Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January.

But he emphatically took his chance after an injury to Thiago Silva and was outstanding at the heart of the defence during the second half of last season.

Christenen said: “I know Thomas Tuchel believes in me. I have played a big role since he came.

“I had a very difficult period under Lampard shortly before he was sacked.

“Now luckily it’s going the right way for me. Things can change fast. The most important thing is just that I have never given up.”







