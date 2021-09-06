Chelsea striker Lukaku to have thigh scan

Romelu Lukaku has revealed he will have an ongoing thigh issue assessed before returning to Chelsea following international duty with Belgium.

The problem is a minor one and Lukaku is expected to be available for the Blues’ Premier League match at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Lukaku scored twice in Belgium’s 5-2 win over Estonia last week and scored in a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Sunday.







But he picked up a yellow card against the Czechs and will be suspended for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

The striker is therefore set to return to Chelsea earlier than expected.

Belgian media have quoted him as saying: “I’ll have a scan of my thigh first – I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea.”

