Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin has completed a loan move to Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 19-year-old is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025, having signed a five-year deal last year.

Anjorin has been on the Blues’ books since the age of seven and is an England Under-19 international.

He made his debut against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup in September and has made four first-team appearances.

