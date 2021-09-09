Chelsea’s Pulisic picks up another injury

Christian Pulisic will be assessed after picking up an ankle injury while playing for the United States in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

The injury-plagued Chelsea winger was hurt by a challenge from Honduras captain Maynor Figueroa.

Pulisic attempted to play on but limped off a few minutes later.







“Christian has a slight ankle injury. We’re going to get more info on it when he goes back to London, the severity of it,” NBC Sports quoted USA boss Gregg Berhalter as saying.

Pulisic, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, missed his country’s opening qualifier, against El Salvador, having joined the squad after seeing out the necessary self-isolation period.

He returned to action against Canada on Sunday and was playing well against Honduras before having to go off.

See also: Christensen looks set to sign new Chelsea contract







