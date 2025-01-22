Italian clubs vying to sign Chelsea’s Casadei

Lazio are vying with Torino for the signing of Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

The 22-year-old is set to return to his native Italy, having been unable to establish himself at Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2022.

He has made just 11 Premier League appearances – all as a substitute – and will be allowed to move on.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca recently confirmed that Casadei would not be selected ahead of a possible move this month.

Torino made an approach for him earlier this week and Lazio have now expressed an interest – and are also keen on Blues left-back Renato Veiga, who is wanted by German club Borussia Dortmund.







