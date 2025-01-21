Chelsea’s Casadei in line for Torino move

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei looks likely to sign for Torino.

The 22-year-old is set to return to his native Italy, having been unable to establish himself at Stamford Bridge since arriving in 2022.

He has made just 11 Premier League appearances – all as a substitute – and will be allowed to move on.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca recently confirmed that Casadei would not be selected ahead of a possible move this month.

A number of clubs have shown an interest in him but Torino appear to be close to agreeing a deal.







