Chelsea were ‘fantastic’ in stopping Spurs, says Lampard



Frank Lampard was pleased with the way Chelsea defended against Tottenham’s dangerous counter-attacking in the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham and substitute Olivier Giroud had chances for the home side but were unable to take them.

That was a source of some frustration for Lampard, but he praised his players for ensuring Spurs, who went top of the table with their point, were kept at bay.

“I thought we dominated big parts of the game,” said the Blues boss.







“Everything we talked about before the game in terms of nullifying their counter-attacking threat we did really well – that part of our game I thought was fantastic.

“It’s difficult to create against Tottenham when they defend in the low-medium block. They have a lot of defenders centrally and you have to try and go around them.

“That’s not easy whilst making sure you don’t allow counter-attacking transition. I thought that part of our game was great.

“I thought we did enough to win the game (but we were) without that last little bit that would win it for us.”







