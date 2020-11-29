Chelsea draw with Spurs in derby stalemate

Chelsea 0 Tottenham 0

Chelsea had to settle for a point after a cagey derby at Stamford Bridge.

Blues striker Timo Werner fired into the net in the first half but the goal was rightly disallowed for offside.







In the second half, Tammy Abraham was unable to get a decisive header to three excellent crosses.

The first two came from Reece James on the right and the third was delivered by Werner from the left.

Had those chances fell to Olivier Giroud, perhaps the outcome would have been different.

But Giroud, who came on as a late substitute for Abraham, missed a golden opportunity of his own in injury time.

Giroud found himself in on goal courtesy of Joe Rodon’s poor back-header, but he got his attempt to lift the ball over Hugo Lloris all wrong and it was easily gathered by the Spurs keeper.

The draw took Tottenham above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea, who remain third, are now unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech (Havertz 83), Werner (Pulisic 74), Abraham (Giroud 79).

Subs not used: Kepa, Rudiger, Jorginho, Azpilicueta.

