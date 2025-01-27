Veiga’s loan move to Juventus is confirmed

Renato Veiga has joined Juventus on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

Borussia Dortmund were among other clubs to have shown an interest in the 21-year-old, but he has opted for a move to Italy.

He only joined Chelsea in the summer in a £12m deal from Swiss side Basel.

Veiga has made 18 appearances this season, mostly in cup competitions, and has impressed, resulting in a call-up to the Portugal squad.

However, he has been deployed at left-back and indicated that he wants to play as a central defender.

Head coach Enzo Maresca, though, refused to back down.

“I had a chat with Renato,” Maresca recently revealed.

“I said playing in the position he is playing for us gave him a chance to join the national team and to get speculation around him. Clubs are looking for players that are doing well.

“If there is a player that wants to play in one position, they have to adapt. They have to play in different positions.

“Playing in that position (left-back) allowed him to join the team for the first time and also the national team. It means that in that position he is doing well.”







