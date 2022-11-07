Chelsea to face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
Chelsea have been drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.
The first leg of the tie will be in Germany during the second or third week of February, with the second leg at Stamford Bridge three weeks later.
It will be the first meeting between the two clubs in European competition.
While Chelsea progressed to the knockout stage by winning their group, Dortmund went through as runners-up to Manchester City.
Champions League draw in full:
RB Leipzig v Manchester City
Club Bruges v Benfica
Liverpool v Real Madrid
AC Milan v Tottenham
Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli
Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
Inter Milan v Porto
Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich