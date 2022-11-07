Chelsea to face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

Chelsea have been drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The first leg of the tie will be in Germany during the second or third week of February, with the second leg at Stamford Bridge three weeks later.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs in European competition.

While Chelsea progressed to the knockout stage by winning their group, Dortmund went through as runners-up to Manchester City.

Champions League draw in full:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich







