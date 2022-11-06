Chelsea v Arsenal player ratings

Chelsea went down to a second successive Premier League defeat as Arsenal won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Edouard Mendy: 6

Looked uncertain with the ball at his feet on more than one occasion but was otherwise solid, punched well and made one crucial sliding clearance to deny Gabriel Jesus as he bore down on goal. Let down by his defence for the Arsenal winner.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

A typically committed performance from the experienced Spaniard, who did well against the dangerous Gabriel Martinelli, who he enjoyed a real battle with. Was booked for a clumsy challenge on the young Brazilian and lost the run of goalscorer Gabriel at the corner that won the game.

Thiago Silva: 6

Caught in possession by Jesus to force the corner that led to Arsenal’s goal and was given a real test by the movement and pace of his Brazil team-mate, who was a constant threat throughout.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Booked for a clumsy challenge on Jesus but was otherwise solid. Won his headers well in a committed display that ended with his grappling with Granit Xhaka late in the game that could have seen him sent off had referee Michael Oliver not opted to give the pair a telling off.

Marc Cucurella: 5

Struggled against the lively Bukayo Saka and conceded too many needless free-kicks and offered little going forward. Enormously fortunate to be cleared by VAR when the ball struck him on his outstretched arm late in the second half just inside his own box.

Jorginho: 5

Toiled away in midfield but struggled to impose himself against the mobile Arsenal trio of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Xhaka.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 5

Caught daydreaming as he allowed Gabriel to drift in front of him to stab home Arsenal’s winner and one driving run aside in the second half, struggled against the outstanding Partey in a disappointing display. Subbed in the second half.

NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED ❤️ — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) November 6, 2022

Mason Mount: 5

An anonymous performance from the England man, who aside from delivering corners and free-kicks offered little else.

Raheem Sterling: 6

Was Chelsea’s best attacking option and had the better of his former Manchester City teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko on a few occasions. However, too often he didn’t deliver a telling cross to trouble the well-drilled Arsenal defence when he made inroads down the right flank.

Kai Havertz: 5

Guilty of taking the wrong option twice in the first half when teammates were in a good position inside the box. Had little impact on the game before being replaced by Conor Gallagher in the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5

Jeered throughout by the Arsenal fans who used to adore him. Perhaps fortunate to stay on the field following a wild challenge on Ben White that saw him booked. Withdrawn following after an anonymous display as the visitors were celebrating their winner.

Armando Broja: 6

Offered more a focal point up top than Aubameyang when he was brought on and made some intelligent runs for no reward but ultimately he failed to really trouble the excellent Gabriel and William Salinas.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Added some ballast to the Chelsea midfield after being introduced in the second half but unable to inspire anything to fashion an equaliser.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Introduced midway through the second half but didn’t really make an impression on the game as Chelsea struggled to create chances.







