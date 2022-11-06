Chelsea suffer derby defeat at home to Arsenal

Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1 63' Gabriel

Gabriel’s goal gave Arsenal victory and made it back-to-back league defeats for Chelsea.

The Blues, beaten 4-1 by boss Graham Potter’s former team Brighton last weekend, were punished for some awful defending midway through the second half at Stamford Bridge.

They failed to deal with Bukayo Saka’s corner, which went past a number of players and appeared to be heading straight into the net before Gabriel added a touch at the far post.







Arsenal had been the better side, with Gabriel Jesus spurning chances before they eventually took the lead.

And the Gunners continued to threaten after the goal, with Saka and Martin Odegaard both firing over.

Arsenal’s win took them back to the top of the table, while Chelsea are now without a win in four Premier League matches.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek (Kovacic 78), Jorginho, Mount (Pulisic 78); Havertz (Gallagher 65), Aubameyang (Broja 65), Sterling.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Zakaria, Ziyech, Koulibaly, Hall.







