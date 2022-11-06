Arteta savours third successive Arsenal win at Chelsea



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta savoured his side’s third successive win at Chelsea after they returned to the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel’s goal gave the visitors victory at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have now suffered back-to-back defeats under Graham Potter, who admitted they lost to the better team.

It is the first time since 1949-51 that the Gunners have secured victory in three successive seasons over Chelsea away from home, and Arteta said the manner of the wins have improved since his first – a 1-0 success in the 2020/21 season.







“The first one, compared to this one, was very different,” Arteta said.

“They are wins but it’s so difficult to do it against this club.

“We’ve done it but I’m especially pleased with how we’ve won today. I think that’s really difficult to do.

“It is a fantastic achievement and to see the team taking another step is great.

“Today we were under pressure because we lost the top spot.

“We prepared the game to come here and win but understanding that winning here is a different story.

“The boys they’ve done it. I’m really happy because they’ve done that step.”







