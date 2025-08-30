Chelsea striker Jackson to join Bayern Munich

Nicolas Jackson is set to join Bayern Munich from Chelsea.

The striker, 24, is moving on a season-long loan with a view to a £56m permanent move at the end of the season.

Aston Villa were among other clubs to show an interest in Jackson, who joined Chelsea in 2023.

He has fallen down the pecking order following the Blues’ signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Chelsea are today expected to complete the signing of Brighton forward Facundo Buonanotte on a season-long loan.

The Argentina international, 20, looked set to join Leeds but is now heading to west London.

He spent last season on loan at Leicester, making 35 appearances for the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho is set to complete a £40m move to Chelsea from Manchester United and Christopher Nkunku is leaving for AC Milan.