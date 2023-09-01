Chelsea sign Palmer from Man City in £42.5m deal

Chelsea have signed Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

The England Under-21 forward has moved in a deal worth £42.5m and has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

Palmer, 21, was part of the England side which won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.







He is regarded as one of the country’s brightest prospects.

“I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,” Palmer told Chelsea’s website.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents.

“It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special.”







