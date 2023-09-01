Hudson-Odoi closing in on Forest move

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is poised to complete a move to Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old has been out of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge for some time and spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen where he struggled to make an impact in Germany.

Hudson-Odoi is to undergo a medical in Nottingham on Friday morning ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Fulham were also exploring the option to sign the England international but were unable to agree a fee with Chelsea.







