Lukaku completes move to Roma

Romelu Lukaku has completed a season-long loan move to Roma.

The Belgium striker, 30, is not in Chelsea’s plans and had been widely expected to spend another year away from Stamford Bridge.

He spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, who wanted him to return this term, but he has opted to join former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital. He previously played under Mourinho at Manchester United.







Lukaku rejoined Chelsea for a second spell with the Blues when they paid just short of £100m to sign him from Inter in 2021.

But he failed to impress and has been out of the first-team picture for some time.

He has three years remaining on his Chelsea contract.

Meanwhile, Tino Anjorin has joined Portsmouth from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

See also: Southgate leaves Sterling out of England squad







