Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester for £30m

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City for £30m.

The 25-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will be reunited with Enzo Maresca, who left Leicester to take over as Chelsea boss earlier this summer.

Dewsbury-Hall scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists in 44 league games last season and was the Foxes’ player of the year as they secured promotion from the Championship.

“It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player,” he said.

“This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here.”

Dewsbury-Hall is Chelsea’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu.







