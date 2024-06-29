Chelsea sign Kellyman from Villa

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old moves to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth up to £19m, having made just six appearances for Villa’s first team.

He has signed a six-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The deal was confirmed the day after Villa paid Chelsea £35m for Ian Maatsen.

“It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player,” said Kellyman.

“It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in talks with Leicester City over a potential deal to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from the East Midlands club and are set to complete the signing of Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu.







