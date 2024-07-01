Chelsea complete signing of Guiu

Chelsea have completed the signing of teenage forward Marc Guiu from Barcelona.

A release clause of around £5m in the 18-year-old striker’s contract was activated by the Blues.

Guiu has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

He made seven first-team appearances for Barcelona, scoring twice, and rejected the offer of a new contract at the Catalan club.

“It’s an immense joy to sign for Chelsea and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League. Now I have the opportunity to come here to Chelsea and I will work my hardest to be successful for the club.”







